Lee El Joins Jang Keun Suk In Talks For New Drama

Lee El may be joining the new drama “Hyupban” (working title)!

On April 2, Ilgan Sports reported that Lee El has finalized her decision to appear in the drama and is currently coordinating the details.

In response to the report, her agency KeyEast Company stated, “She is positively reviewing the offer [to star in the drama].”

“Hyupban” tells the story of Ma Han Sang, a gangster with exceptional cooking skills, who ends up hiding in a college student’s home after saving them from danger. The drama is a healing story in which the characters offer each other comfort and support through warm, home-cooked meals.

The drama is based on a Japanese novel, which was previously adapted into a drama in Japan in 2016.

Lee El has reportedly been offered the role of the mother in a three-generation household—grandmother, mother, and daughter—who owns the home where Ma Han Sang hides.

Jang Keun Suk is currently in talks to star as Ma Han Sang.

“Hyupban” is set to start filming in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Lee El in “My Troublesome Star”:

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