Watch: 'Show Me The Money 12' Crowns Winner In Live Finale With Performances Ft. Zico, Jay Park, Lee Young Ji, And More

Mnet’s “Show Me The Money 12” has announced this season’s winner!

On April 2, the rap survival show aired its live finale, which featured performances by each of the top five contestants: Mason Home, MILLI, Tray B, NOW IM YOUNG, and HAON.

Spoilers

HAON, who represented Team Zico and Crush, was crowned the winner after taking first place in both the realtime text message votes and votes by the live studio audience.

The final rankings for “Show Me The Money 12” were as follows:

HAON NOW IM YOUNG Tray B MILLI Mason Home

“Ever since I decided to appear on ‘Show Me The Money 12,’ this moment was the only [ending] I envisioned in my script,” said HAON. “There were lots of ups and downs, but I’d like to dedicate this honor to Zico and Crush, who made it possible for me to overcome them.”

After thanking his parents and handing them his winner’s bouquet, HAON told them, “From the moment your 18-year-old son acted out and said he would drop out of school, you must have gone through so much emotional suffering. Please don’t worry, and please continue to trust your son in the future as well. I love you.”

Check out all of the performances from the finale below!

Mason Home – “OKA” (featuring DIMO REX, Woo Won Jae)

MILLI – “MSG” (featuring Omega Sapien)

Tray B – “New New” (featuring Jay Park, BIG Naughty, Lee Young Ji)

NOW IM YOUNG – “NOW IM YOUNG”

HAON – “R.I.L” + “King’s gambit” (featuring Zico, Gaeko, Sik-K, VINXEN)

Congratulations to HAON!

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