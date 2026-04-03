BTS To Release Surprise New Song 'Come Over'

Get ready for a brand-new song from BTS!

On April 3, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that a surprise new track by BTS would be included on the Deluxe Vinyl edition of “ARIRANG,” which is set to be released today.

In addition to the 14 tracks from the original version of BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG,” the Deluxe Vinyl edition will include the new song “Come Over,” which is exclusive to this version of the album.

Notably, Suga co-produced “Come Over,” while RM and j-hope also have credits on the song. The song is described as a mix of a stadium anthem and the pop genre, with synthesizers, resounding vocals, a heavy beat, and a flowing guitar melody all blending together to create a grand, majestic sound.

Meanwhile, the lyrics to “Come Over” are said to be “a heartfelt confession of BTS’s feelings for ARMY [their fans], who have always remained by their side.”

Are you excited for BTS’s surprise new song?

In the meantime, watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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