'Yumi's Cells' Confirms Musical Production + Tiffany Young And Kim Ye Won To Play Yumi

“Yumi’s Cells” is set to raise a dazzling curtain on the musical stage!

On April 3, production companies Sam Company and Studio N announced the launch of the musical “Yumi’s Cells,” which will open on June 30 at the CJ Towol Theater of the Seoul Arts Center, and unveiled its cast lineup along with a poster.

The newly unveiled official poster, created with the participation of world-renowned visual artist Yoshida Yuni, completes the production’s distinctive identity. This poster, which embodies Yumi’s inner cells with blue heart-shaped objects and adds a striking accent with heart-shaped pink lips, heightens viewers’ visual anticipation by signaling that the imagination of the original webtoon will be expanded into a tangible world brought to life on stage.

The main cast members who will lead the production also draw attention. Tiffany Young and Kim Ye Won have been named for the role of Yumi, while the role of the mysterious cell “109,” which does not appear in the original webtoon, will be played by VIXX’s Leo and 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon. Joining the show as the “Love” cell—the one that commands and orchestrates Yumi’s emotions—are Kim So Hyang and Yuria.

Following the success of Season 1 and Season 2, the drama adaptation of “Yumi’s Cells”—starring Kim Go Eun—is currently gearing up for the premiere of Season 3 on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the drama “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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Or check out Tiffany Young in “Reborn Rich”:

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