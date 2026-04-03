Lee Sung Kyung Tracks Chae Jong Hyeop Down After He Disappears On 'In Your Radiant Season' Finale

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a new glimpse of its upcoming finale!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously on “In Your Radiant Season,” Sunwoo Chan had planned to reveal the truth to Song Ha Ran about his connection to her former boyfriend, but things went awry when she unexpectedly discovered the truth on her own before he had the chance to explain. To make things worse, Sunwoo Chan then found out that he had been the cause of the accidental explosion from seven years ago. Devastated by this new knowledge, he abruptly disappeared after leaving behind only a brief note with no explanation.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming final episode, Song Ha Ran embarks on a desperate search to find Sunwoo Chan. After spotting some art on social media, Song Ha Ran becomes convinced that they are the work of Sunwoo Chan and sets out to track him down by heading to the location where the art in question was drawn.

Meanwhile, after vanishing without a trace and cutting off contact with everyone in his life, Sunwoo Chan spends his days alone at a remote seaside spot. Still unable to forget Song Ha Ran, the lonely Sunwoo Chan gazes off into the distance with eyes full of melancholy and longing.

According to the drama’s production team, the final episode of “In Your Radiant Season” will reveal the full truth about the fatal explosion that took place in Boston seven years ago.

With the finale approaching, Lee Sung Kyung remarked, “I hope that you’ll join us in watching how Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan desperately wait for, miss, and yearn for one another. I also hope that you’ll root for the other characters aside from Ha Ran and Chan as you watch how they find love and how their romances come to fruition.”

To find out how Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan react once they learn the full truth behind the fateful explosion of seven years ago, tune in to the finale of “In Your Radiant Season” on April 3 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)