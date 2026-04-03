Park Bo Young And Lee Kwang Soo To Guest On 'Whenever Possible'

Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo will appear as guests on the final episode of Season 4 of “Whenever Possible”!

On April 3, a representative from the show confirmed that Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo will be joining the show for its final episode of Season 4.

“Whenever Possible” follows hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok as they visit ordinary people during their brief moments of free time, aiming to sprinkle a bit of luck into their lives.

Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo recently teamed up for the upcoming Disney+ original series “Gold Land.” As longtime friends, the two are expected to bring a fun and easygoing dynamic to the show.

The episode will also mark Lee Kwang Soo’s reunion with Yoo Jae Suk, his longtime co-star from “Running Man.” Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo shares the same agency as Yoo Yeon Seok, who will also be reuniting with Park Bo Young after previously working together in the film “A Werewolf Boy.”

The episode featuring Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo will air on April 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the previous episodes of “Whenever Possible” on Viki:

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Top Photo Credit: BH Entertainment, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, SBS