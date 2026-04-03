Lee Sung Kyung Learns The Truth From Lee Joo Yeon In “In Your Radiant Season” Finale

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Seven years ago, while studying abroad in Boston, Sunwoo Chan ended up exchanging online messages with Song Ha Ran after his laptop was accidentally switched with that of his roommate Kang Hyuk Chan (Kwon Do Hyung), who had gone on a trip. At Kang Hyuk Chan’s request, Sunwoo Chan continued communicating with Song Ha Ran while pretending to be him. Through this, they developed a deep emotional connection, which ultimately became the decisive reason Song Ha Ran fell even more deeply for Kang Hyuk Chan. Later, Kang Hyuk Chan died in an explosion, while Sunwoo Chan also suffered critical injuries.

Seven years later, after reuniting with Song Ha Ran, Sunwoo Chan begins to uncover new memories amid recurring tinnitus and hallucinations, realizing there is another hidden truth. It is also revealed that Kang Hyuk Chan and Cha Su Jin (Lee Joo Yeon) had once been hospitalized in the same room, and that a physical altercation broke out when Sunwoo Chan confessed to Kang Hyuk Chan that he had been continuing to communicate with Song Ha Ran—an incident that ultimately became the trigger for the explosion. On top of that, when Cha Su Jin—who returned to Korea as a trainee doctor—blamed Sunwoo Chan as the one responsible for the accident, he disappeared without a trace.

In the final episode, Song Ha Ran greets spring alone in Sunwoo Chan’s absence. Still longing for him, she begins to pursue the truth about his past. However, she discovers his heartfelt drawing pad shattered to pieces, along with a cryptic note he left behind that reads, “Trial version ended.”

Amid this, Song Ha Ran recalls a meaningful remark Cha Su Jin once made to her and heads to the hospital where she is. Upon facing Song Ha Ran again, Cha Su Jin reveals everything—from the reason behind Sunwoo Chan’s disappearance to the decisive moment that led to Kang Hyuk Chan’s death, as well as her own relationship with him. Confronted with the unexpected truth, Song Ha Ran realizes that Sunwoo Chan had been trying to protect her until the very end.

Meanwhile, after learning of Yeon Tae Seok’s (Kwon Hyuk) true feelings, Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyeon) keeps a subtle distance from him. While on a business trip to Gangwon Province, Song Ha Young finds herself at risk of being stranded on the road due to heavy snowfall. Upon hearing the news, Yeon Tae Seok immediately rushes after her, but road closures caused by the snow put him in a dire situation. Will he safely find her, and what ending awaits the two?

The final episode of “In Your Radiant Season” airs on April 3 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

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