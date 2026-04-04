Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh To Debut In Dayoung's New MV; STARSHIP Reveals How She Was Cast

Shiloh Jolie will be making her debut in WJSN’s Dayoung’s new music video!

On April 3, Dayoung released a music video teaser for her upcoming single “What’s a girl to do,” which will mark her first-ever solo comeback.

Shiloh Jolie, who is the daughter of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, made a surprise appearance as one of the dancers in the teaser.

However, STARSHIP Entertainment has revealed that they did not know who Shiloh was during filming. The agency explained that she was simply one of the dancers who showed up to the open auditions they held in the United States for Dayoung’s music video, meaning that she was chosen for her skills and not her name.

“[Shiloh] was selected in the final round to appear in Dayoung’s music video, and even after filming, we didn’t know she was their daughter,” said the agency. “It was only recently that we happened to find out by chance.”

Dayoung’s music video for her new single “What’s a girl to do” will drop on April 7 at 6 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the teaser below! (Shiloh Jolie appears at 0:15 in the video.)

Source (1)