Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 28 to March 29.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,929,311, marking a 73.40 percent increase in his score since February.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) also held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,504,125, marking a 72.10 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Yong Bin took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,316,827, marking a 53.73 percent increase in his score since February.

Joo Woo Jae shot to fourth place after seeing a 98.20 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,747,012 for the month.

Finally, Stray Kids rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,290,822, marking an 8.77 percent increase in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Joo Woo Jae in “Peng” below!

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