Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 05, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 28 to March 29.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,929,311, marking a 73.40 percent increase in his score since February.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) also held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,504,125, marking a 72.10 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Yong Bin took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,316,827, marking a 53.73 percent increase in his score since February.

Joo Woo Jae shot to fourth place after seeing a 98.20 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,747,012 for the month.

Finally, Stray Kids rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,290,822, marking an 8.77 percent increase in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon
  2. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  3. Kim Yong Bin
  4. Joo Woo Jae
  5. Stray Kids
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. Lee Jun Hyuk
  8. Go Youn Jung
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Park Jeong Min
  11. Kim Go Eun
  12. DAY6
  13. ENHYPEN
  14. Lee Jong Suk
  15. Lee Je Hoon
  16. Han Hye Jin
  17. Moon Sang Min
  18. RIIZE
  19. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  20. Choi Woo Shik
  21. BIBI
  22. Seo Kang Jun
  23. Park Seo Joon
  24. Byeon Woo Seok
  25. Hearts2Hearts
  26. Park Seo Jin
  27. Ahn Sung Hoon
  28. Rowoon
  29. Kim Se Jeong
  30. BABYMONSTER

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Joo Woo Jae in “Peng” below!

Watch Now

2PM
Ahn Sung Hoon
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Woo Shik
DAY6
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin (Model)
Hearts2Hearts
Joo Woo Jae
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Junho
Moon Sang Min
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
Park Seo Joon
RIIZE
Rowoon
Seo Kang Jun
Stray Kids
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

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