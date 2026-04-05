Watch: 'The King's Warden' Releases Special MV To Celebrate Surpassing 16 Million Moviegoers

“The King’s Warden” has soared past 16 million moviegoers in just two months!

On the morning of April 5, the film’s distributor Showbox announced that “The King’s Warden” had officially surpassed 16 million moviegoers, making it only the third Korean film ever to reach the milestone.

“The King’s Warden,” which is already the highest-grossing Korean film of all time, was originally released in theaters on February 4, meaning that it took less than 61 days to hit the 16 million mark.

With “The King’s Warden” still drawing a steady stream of audiences, the film is currently projected to surpass “Extreme Job”—the Korean film with the second highest number of admissions in box-office history—next week. “Extreme Job” ended its run with a total of 16.26 million moviegoers, while “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” holds the all-time record with 17.61 million moviegoers.

To celebrate the film surpassing 16 million moviegoers, Showbox has released a special music video for Jeon Mi Do’s song “Companion” from the soundtrack of “The King’s Warden.”

Check out the new music video below!

Watch “The King’s Warden” star Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” below:

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