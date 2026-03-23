'The King's Warden' Makes History As Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time In Korean Box Office

“The King’s Warden” continues to make history in the Korean film industry!

According to to the Korean Film Council’s (KOFIC) Korean Box Office Information (KOBIS), “The King’s Warden” recorded cumulative sales of approximately 142.523 billion won (approximately $94.2 million) from its release on February 4 to March 22.

Previously, “Extreme Job” was No. 1 at 139.6 billion won, and “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” followed behind at 135.7 billion won.

As of March 22—the 47th day of the film’s release—”The King’s Warden” recorded 14,757,108 moviegoers, making it the third biggest box office hit after overtaking the blockbusters “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” and “Ode to My Father.” The only two Korean films to record a higher number of moviegoers to date are “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (which ultimately recorded a total of 17.61 million moviegoers at the Korean box office) and “Extreme Job” (16.26 million).

Previously, “The King’s Warden” became the first Korean film in nearly two years to surpass 10 million moviegoers, achieving the feat in just 31 days after its release. “The King’s Warden” is also the 25th Korean film to record over 10 million moviegoers and the fourth historical film to do so in Korea.

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the film centers on King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. There, he encounters Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), the head of the local village, setting the story’s events in motion.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The King’s Warden”! Also check out the film’s 1457 poster version to celebrate 14.57 million moviegoers:

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)