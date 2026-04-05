Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo And His Wife Share Photos From Their Wedding Day

Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo and his wife Lee Ami have shared some beautiful photos from their recent wedding!

On March 29, Lee Min Woo and Lee Ami, who already registered their marriage last year, held a private wedding, which was hosted by Shinhwa members Jun Jin and Andy.

The following week, both Lee Ami and Lee Min Woo took to Instagram to post photos from their special day.

Check them all out below!

Once again, congratulations to the happy couple!