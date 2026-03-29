Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo Gets Married

Lee Min Woo is now the fourth member of Shinhwa to tie the knot!

On March 29, Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo shared a wedding D-Day photo on his Instagram Stories, signaling his and his wife Lee Ami’s special day.

The wedding was held in private in Seoul with close friends and family in attendance. According to the reports, Shinhwa members Jun Jin and Andy hosted the wedding, while Zion.T and Gummy shared congratulatory songs.

Koyote’s Shinji also shared photos with the groom Lee Min Woo as well as her fellow Koyote member Kim Jong Min at the wedding ceremony.

Entertainer Jang Sung Kyu also shared breathtaking photos from the ceremony.

Last year, Lee Min Woo registered his marriage with Lee Ami, a third-generation Zainichi Korean and a single mother raising a seven-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. On December 9, 2025, Lee Ami gave birth to a second daughter, and Lee Min Woo has become the father of two girls. The two have shared parts of their newlywed life on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband.”

Congratulations to the lovely couple! Check out their beautiful wedding pictorial here!

Source (1)