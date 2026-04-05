Watch: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, And More Impress At Script Reading For 'My Royal Nemesis'

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun are gearing up for their new rom-com “My Royal Nemesis” (also known as “Wicked World”)!

Earlier on April 2, SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” shared photos of the cast from the drama’s script reading. In addition to director Han Tae Seob and screenwriter Kang Hyun Ju, actors Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Min Seok, Lee Se Hee, Chae Seo An, and more were also present.

“My Royal Nemesis” is a rom-com about unknown actress Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), who becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless chaebol known as the “monster of capitalism.”

Lim Ji Yeon plays actress Shin Seo Ri who has yet to make a name for herself and gets possessed by Joseon-era villainess Kang Dan Shim. The actress perfectly portrayed Kang Dan Shim’s sharp nature as she tries to survive in the 21st century.

Heo Nam Jun will portray Cha Se Gye, the heir to Chail Group. He shows an unexpected side, being easily controlled by Shin Seo Ri. At the script reading, Heo Nam Jun raised anticipation with his chemistry with Lim Ji Yeon.

Jang Seung Jo plays Cha Se Gye’s distant cousin Choi Moon Do. The actor carefully portrayed his character’s dual nature, showcasing Choi Moon Do’s hidden ambition beneath his gentle exterior.

Kim Min Seok will take on the role of Baek Kwang Nam, a job seeker living next door to Shin Seo Ri, Lee Se Hee will play Shin Seo Ri’s rival Yoon Ji Hyo, and Chae Seo An will play Mochang Group’s third daughter Mo Tae Hee. Furthermore, Yoon Joo Sang, Yoon Byung Hee, Jung Young Joo, Baek Eun Hye, and Baek Ji Won completed the stellar cast lineup for “My Royal Nemesis,” featuring a special appearance from Kim Hae Sook.

The production team shared, “They showcased perfect chemistry to the extent it was unbelievable it was their first meeting. Please show lots of anticipation for ‘My Royal Nemesis,’ which will move your heart with passionate acting.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere in May. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” on Viki:

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Also watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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