All 13 Members Of SEVENTEEN Renew Contracts With PLEDIS Entertainment

All 13 members of SEVENTEEN have officially renewed their contracts!

On April 4 and 5, SEVENTEEN held their “SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR ‘NEW_’ ENCORE” concerts at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, marking the grand finale of their world tour.

During the second and final show on April 5, leader S.Coups personally shared the news for the first time, announcing that all members had completed their contract renewals with PLEDIS Entertainment.

This marks SEVENTEEN’s second full-group renewal, following their early contract extension in 2021.

S.Coups shared, “Thinking about how there won’t be group concerts for a while made me look back on the past 11 years.” He continued, “As many of you probably know, SEVENTEEN is approaching something important. We felt it was only right to share this with you [before] CARAT LAND, so I’m speaking on behalf of the members.”

Mentioning members currently serving in the military, he added, “At a time like this, even though Jeonghan and Wonwoo are here, I wish Hoshi and Woozi could be here too.” He concluded with the heartfelt announcement, “After having deep conversations among ourselves, all 13 of us decided to renew our contracts. We’ll stay on the same ship and keep rowing forward together with all our strength. Thank you.”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Celebrate by watching “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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