'Perfect Crown' And 'Climax' Dominate Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Perfect Crown” and “Climax” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Perfect Crown” manage to top the drama list even before its premiere, but its leads also made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where IU and Byeon Woo Seok ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

The stars of ENA’s “Climax” claimed the top spots on the actor list, where Ju Ji Hoon remained No. 1 and Ha Ji Won rose to No. 2. “Climax” also stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list this week.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” swept the next spots on both lists: the hit show held steady at No. 3 on the drama list, and star Yoo Yeon Seok took No. 5 on the actor list.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” climbed to No. 4 on the drama list, with star Ha Jung Woo rising to No. 6 on the actor list.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” jumped to No. 5 on this week’s drama list, and star Chae Jong Hyeop rose to No. 10 on the actor list.

JTBC’s “Still Shining” maintained its position at No. 6 on the drama list, while leads Kim Min Ju and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung made the actor list at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively.

Finally, JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” ranked No. 9 on this week’s drama list, with leading lady Han Ji Min taking No. 8 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” ENA “Climax” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” tvN “Mad Concrete Dreams” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” JTBC “Still Shining” tvN “Siren’s Kiss” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin” JTBC “The Practical Guide to Love” Netflix “Boyfriend on Demand”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Ju Ji Hoon (“Climax”) Ha Ji Won (“Climax”) IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“Phantom Lawyer”) Ha Jung Woo (“Mad Concrete Dreams”) Kim Min Ju (“Still Shining”) Han Ji Min (“The Practical Guide to Love”) Park Jinyoung (“Still Shining”) Chae Jong Hyeop (“In Your Radiant Season”)

Watch full episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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Or check out “Mad Concrete Dreams” here:

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And binge-watch all of “The Practical Guide to Love” below!

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