DAY6's Wonpil More Than Quadruples His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Unpiltered'

DAY6’s Wonpil is soaring to new heights with his first solo comeback!

Last week, Wonpil made his long-awaited solo return with his first mini album “Unpiltered” on March 30. By the end of the day, the EP had already sold over 60,000 copies, nearly doubling Wonpil’s previous first-week sales record of 32,167 (set by his solo debut album “Pilmography” in 2022) on just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Unpiltered” went on to sell an impressive total of 142,651 copies in the first week of its release (March 30 to April 5), more than quadrupling Wonpil’s previous record.

Congratulations to Wonpil on his successful comeback!

Watch Wonpil in his drama “Best Mistake 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

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