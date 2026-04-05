Lee Chae Yeon Announces April Comeback Under New Agency

Lee Chae Yeon is gearing up for her first comeback under her new agency!

Back in December, after parting ways with WM Entertainment, Lee Chae Yeon signed with entertainment company DOD (DayOneDream), which is the parent company to subsidiary BTOB Company.

On April 6, DOD announced, “Lee Chae Yeon is confirmed to make a comeback in late April. She recently completed filming the music video for her new song and is in the final stages of preparations for her album.”

Lee Chae Yeon, who first entered the spotlight on the audition show “K-Pop Star 3” before debuting as a member of the “Project 48” group IZ*ONE in 2018, made her solo debut in 2022.

Stay tuned for Lee Chae Yeon’s comeback date!

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