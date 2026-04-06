Lee Hyun Wook Is Park Bo Young’s Boyfriend Who Gets Caught Between Love And Desire In New Drama “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled new stills of Lee Hyun Wook in character!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Lee Hyun Wook plays Lee Do Kyung, a man caught between love and desire who keeps making dangerous choices. Driven by desire, he works as an airline co-pilot and is Hee Joo’s boyfriend. However, he is also the one who draws her into an illegal gold smuggling case. After discovering that the contraband involves gold bars worth 150 billion won (approximately $99,393,750), Do Kyung begins making risky decisions to protect both the gold and Hee Joo. His choices soon escalate into a web of desire that ultimately pushes Hee Joo into chaos, where greed and betrayal collide.

Lee Hyun Wook is expected to heighten the tension as he portrays Lee Do Kyung’s duality, continuing to make dangerous choices between love and desire through a chilling gaze and nuanced acting.

The stills highlight a contrast between Lee Do Kyung’s sharp, confident gaze at a casino and a tense moment in the dark where he appears to be chased, teasing what incident suddenly pushes him to the brink.

Lee Hyun Wook described the relationship between Lee Do Kyung and Hee Joo, saying, “For Do Kyung, Hee Joo is both his final destination and his refuge. Even if that one choice puts Hee Joo in danger, he is a character who acts and moves solely for her.”

Director Kim Seong Hoon said, “Do Kyung has feelings for Hee Joo, but he can never be sure if they are love or desire. Lee Hyun Wook is an actor with a cool charm who can express both Do Kyung’s calmness and sensitivity.”

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

While waiting, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns” on Viki:

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