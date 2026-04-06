Kim Hee Won Is A Corrupt Police Officer Who Puts Survival First In New Drama “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled new stills of Kim Hee Won in character!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Kim Hee Won plays Kim Jin Man, a character who prioritizes survival over desire even amid a massive case involving 150 billion won (approximately $99,667,800) in gold bars.

Kim Jin Man is a police officer who has long been involved in corruption linked to violent organizations. When the major incident erupts, he steps back to watch what unfolds instead of chasing the gold, carefully weighing his best options. Though he appears distant, he struggles with whether to cover up the incident or take advantage of it, facing the cracks in his own life.

Among characters driven by intense desire, Kim Jin Man carefully calculates reality until an unexpected moment, when he makes a completely different choice that upends the situation.

One still shows him casually answering a phone at the police station, and another photo shows him staring intently at something in a casino. The stills reveal his complex psychology, appearing cold externally while harboring desire and calculation internally.

Kim Hee Won described the character, saying, “Jin Man is ultimately a mayfly-like figure. He is a person shaped to live by hiding his desires rather than revealing them.”

Director Kim Seong Hoon said, “Kim Hee Won put a lot of thought and effort into showing the changes Jin Man goes through after facing Hee Joo and the gold bars.”

Writer Hwang Jo Yoon added, “He is the character I felt most attached to and designed with the most empathy. Many people probably live by making compromises in ways similar to Jin Man.”

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hee Won in his film “Hi-Five”:

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