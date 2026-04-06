“Bloodhounds 2” Director Talks Cameo Appearances By Park Seo Joon, Ryu Soo Young, Dex, And More

“Bloodhounds 2” has released new stills highlighting its cameo appearances!

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

Following its premiere on April 3, Season 2 has drawn attention for its lineup of cameo appearances, including Ryu Soo Young, Park Seo Joon, Dex, Lee Seol, Ha Young, Gong Myoung, and more.

Ryu Soo Young makes a return as Doo Young, the right-hand man of legendary loan shark boss Choi (Heo Joon Ho) from Season 1. Previously a reliable senior to Gun Woo and Woo Jin, Doo Young appears again in Season 2. Director Kim Joo Hwan explained, “Doo Young has been living in seclusion with a sense of guilt for not being able to protect someone he loved, but he has always been ready to step in when needed. His role as someone who now fights alongside Gun Woo and Woo Jin as a comrade, rather than as a mentor, reflects their growth.”

Park Seo Joon—who previously worked with director Kim Joo Hwan on “Midnight Runners”—appears alongside Dex and Lee Seol as a trio of black agents, Choi Shin Hyung, Han Seul Gi, and An Eh Seo. The director shared, “These were unique characters that had to be defined purely through the actors’ charisma and presence rather than extensive backstories. I’m grateful the three actors gladly joined the project.”

Other appearances include Gong Myoung, Ryu Kyung Soo, Ha Young, and Jo Hyun Jae. Gong Myoung plays Dong Hyun, a taekwondo athlete who warmly sends his support to Gun Woo as a fan, while Ryu Kyung Soo takes on the role of the calm and composed Detective Choi. Ha Young, as Nurse Yoon, showcases great chemistry with Woo Jin, and Jo Hyun Jae makes a notable cameo as Myung Hwan, a member of the elite police academy group Cheongsolhoe.

“Bloodhounds 2” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch Park Seo Joon in “Concrete Utopia” on Viki:

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Also watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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