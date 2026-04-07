'Siren's Kiss' Remains No. 1 Ahead Of Finale As 'Climax' Continues To Keep Up Tight Ratings Battle

"Siren's Kiss" Remains No. 1 Ahead Of Finale As "Climax" Continues To Keep Up Tight Ratings Battle

Drama
Apr 07, 2026
by S Nam

The race for viewership continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the April 6 broadcast of the penultimate episode of Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon’s romance thriller “Siren’s Kiss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.3 percent, seeing a slight dip of 0.1 percent from the previous episode ahead of the drama’s finale.

Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won’s “Climax” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1 percent, also seeing a small decrease of 0.4 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki below:

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Source (1)

Climax
ratings
Siren's Kiss

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