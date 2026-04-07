NCT JNJM Announces Stops For 2026 Fan Meeting Tour 'DUALITY'

NCT’s Jeno and Jaemin are going on a fan meeting tour to greet fans!

On April 7, SM Entertainment announced the 2026 NCT JNJM fan meeting tour “DUALITY.”

After kicking off the tour in Seoul at Jamsil Indoor Stadium from June 13 to 14, NCT JNJM will visit Tokyo, Jakarta, Macau, Kaohsiung, and Bangkok.

Is NCT JNJM coming to a location near you? While waiting, check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Also watch Jeno and Jaemin in “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM“:

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