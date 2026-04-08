Park Ji Hoon Goes From Zero To Hero In New Drama 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

tvN has released a poster for its upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

The new poster captures Kang Sung Jae in the kitchen, where he wears a cheerful smile while skillfully handling a fiery wok. Despite having received the unfavorable label of a “soldier requiring special attention,” as indicated by the smiley-face pin on his uniform, Kang Sung Jae exudes a confident aura that hints at his rise to legendary status.

The quest window hovering near Kang Sung Jae signals the start of his epic journey, reading, “Welcome, soldier. Your path as a chef starts now.”

Meanwhile, the caption at the top of the poster highlights the choice Kang Sung Jae has made by reading, “A kitchen knife instead of a gun, an apron instead of an ammo belt.”

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out his drama “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)