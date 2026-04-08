Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Are Showered With The Villagers’ Love And Attention In 'Sold Out On You' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The newly released teaser opens with Matthew Lee struggling as he handles all kinds of village complaints and requests—everything from making kimchi to getting rid of beehives. Dam Ye Jin, too, fights an uphill battle to catch a chicken after receiving a fierce scolding from Mrs. Songhak (Go Doo Shim), the de facto power figure of Deokpung Village.

The walls that Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin had built—each being rigidly focused only on their own work—collapse in an instant in the face of the cheerful energy of the Deokpung Village residents. Then, the appearance of Seo Eric (Kim Bum), an executive director at a global skincare brand, sparks a subtle shift in the atmosphere among the three.

The unexpected, heart-fluttering atmosphere between Dam Ye Jin—who regains her bright smile as she spends time with the Deokpung Village residents—and Matthew Lee, who gently comforts her, adds to the anticipation for their romance.

Watch the full teaser below!

Consisting of 12 episodes in total, “Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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Also check out Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch”:

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