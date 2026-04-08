Heeseung Launches New Instagram Account Under New Stage Name Evan Ahead Of Solo Career

Heeseung has officially kicked off his solo journey by launching new social media channels under the name Evan.

On April 8, he launched a new Instagram account introducing his new stage name Evan, along with a series of photos that highlight a more unfiltered and personal side.

His agency BELIFT LAB describes the images as “capturing the purest form of Evan—an artist at the very beginning of his identity, before any external definition is applied.”

In an official press release, Heeseung reflected on the name Evan as both his artistic identity and personal narrative, sharing, “Evan is a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories. Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self.”

Follow Evan on Instagram:

Also check out more photos of Evan below:

Evan/Heeseung originally debuted in 2020 as a member of ENHYPEN. He departed the group on March 10, 2026 and is now preparing to begin his activities as a solo artist.

Stay tuned for more updates about Evan!