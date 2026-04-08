Cha Eun Woo Issues Personal Apology Over Tax Controversy And Confirms Full Payment Of Taxes

Cha Eun Woo Issues Personal Apology Over Tax Controversy And Confirms Full Payment Of Taxes

Celeb
Apr 08, 2026
by M Lim

Cha Eun Woo has shared a personal statement addressing the tax-related controversy involving him.

Previously, on January 22, it was reported that Cha Eun Woo had been investigated last year by the Investigation Bureau 4 of the Seoul Regional Tax Office on suspicion of tax evasion, and that the National Tax Service had issued an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won (approximately $13.6 million).

On April 8, Cha Eun Woo took to his personal Instagram to apologize and confirm that he has fully paid the related taxes.

Cha Eun Woo’s full statement is as follows:

This is Cha Eun Woo.

I sincerely apologize to my fans and everyone else for the disappointment and confusion caused by the recent tax-related controversy involving me.

As various administrative procedures were underway, I had to be cautious in expressing my position, and I apologize once again for the delay in speaking out.

Although it is late, I would like to personally share my thoughts and position now.

I respect the procedures and findings of the National Tax Service, and to prevent any further confusion, I have fully paid the related taxes. I will also diligently comply with any remaining procedures.

Having received so much love and support, I am taking this matter very seriously and reflecting deeply. If there were aspects I failed to carefully review, the responsibility lies entirely with me. I will not avoid accountability by saying “I didn’t know” or that it was “someone else’s decision.”

During a period of various changes and uncertainties in my career, I established a corporation to help manage my activities more stably. However, looking back, there were areas I did not examine thoroughly enough, and I believe the responsibility lies not with my family or company, but with me.

Through this incident, I have come to realize the need to reflect on myself. Above all, I feel most terrible and sorry for disappointing my fans AROHA [ASTRO’s fandom], who have trusted and supported me.

To ensure that such an issue does not happen again, I will apply stricter and more careful standards to all aspects of my activities moving forward.

I will continue striving and trying my best to become someone who takes full responsibility for my choices and actions.

Once again, I offer my sincere apologies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this long message.

Source (1)

Cha Eun Woo

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