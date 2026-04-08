Cha Eun Woo Issues Personal Apology Over Tax Controversy And Confirms Full Payment Of Taxes
Cha Eun Woo has shared a personal statement addressing the tax-related controversy involving him.
Previously, on January 22, it was reported that Cha Eun Woo had been investigated last year by the Investigation Bureau 4 of the Seoul Regional Tax Office on suspicion of tax evasion, and that the National Tax Service had issued an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won (approximately $13.6 million).
On April 8, Cha Eun Woo took to his personal Instagram to apologize and confirm that he has fully paid the related taxes.
Cha Eun Woo’s full statement is as follows:
This is Cha Eun Woo.
I sincerely apologize to my fans and everyone else for the disappointment and confusion caused by the recent tax-related controversy involving me.
As various administrative procedures were underway, I had to be cautious in expressing my position, and I apologize once again for the delay in speaking out.
Although it is late, I would like to personally share my thoughts and position now.
I respect the procedures and findings of the National Tax Service, and to prevent any further confusion, I have fully paid the related taxes. I will also diligently comply with any remaining procedures.
Having received so much love and support, I am taking this matter very seriously and reflecting deeply. If there were aspects I failed to carefully review, the responsibility lies entirely with me. I will not avoid accountability by saying “I didn’t know” or that it was “someone else’s decision.”
During a period of various changes and uncertainties in my career, I established a corporation to help manage my activities more stably. However, looking back, there were areas I did not examine thoroughly enough, and I believe the responsibility lies not with my family or company, but with me.
Through this incident, I have come to realize the need to reflect on myself. Above all, I feel most terrible and sorry for disappointing my fans AROHA [ASTRO’s fandom], who have trusted and supported me.
To ensure that such an issue does not happen again, I will apply stricter and more careful standards to all aspects of my activities moving forward.
I will continue striving and trying my best to become someone who takes full responsibility for my choices and actions.
Once again, I offer my sincere apologies.
Thank you for taking the time to read this long message.
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