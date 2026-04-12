5 Chae Jong Hyeop K-Dramas To Add To Your Watch List If You Miss 'In Your Radiant Season'

Chae Jong Hyeop has carved out a unique space for himself. As an actor, he feels less like a distant star and more like someone you’re instinctively rooting for. There is a gentle, unforced warmth in his performances, a “boy-next-door” charm that feels entirely authentic. It’s this very quality that leaves viewers wanting more, often feeling as though his screen time hasn’t quite caught up to his undeniable presence. Following his recent turn in “In Your Radiant Season,” it’s clear that his ability to balance vulnerability with effortless charisma continues to be his greatest strength.



The recently wrapped heartfelt romantic drama gently explores love, grief, and the slow process of healing. The story centers on Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a successful fashion designer who appears to have it all, yet continues to carry the emotional weight of losing her boyfriend years ago. Still unable to move on, she keeps herself guarded and distant from the world around her. Her life begins to shift when she meets Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), an animator who has recently returned to Korea after living abroad. Warm and easygoing, Chan suggests they spend three months as friends. What starts as a simple arrangement gradually becomes something more meaningful, as Ha-ran begins to open up and rediscover parts of herself she had long shut away.

However, Chan is dealing with struggles of his own. He lives with hearing loss and has gaps in his memory due to a past accident. As pieces of his past slowly come back, an unexpected connection between him and Ha Ran’s tragedy comes to light, forcing both of them to face difficult truths.



If you’ve been missing him after “In Your Radiant Season,” here are a few dramas that will definitely fill that void.

“Love All Play”

This sports romance K-drama is set in the competitive world of professional badminton. It centers on Park Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun), a once-promising player who returns to the sport after being away for three years due to a controversy linked to bribery rumors. Her comeback is far from easy, as she struggles with criticism from others while also dealing with guilt and emotional scars from her past.

At her new team, Yunis, she meets Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop), a talented but easygoing player who sees badminton more as a job than a passion. Unlike Tae Yang, he isn’t chasing big dreams and prefers a steady, uncomplicated life. However, spending time with her slowly changes his outlook, helping him rediscover his drive and love for the sport.

As they begin playing mixed doubles together, their partnership grows stronger, both on and off the court. What starts as teamwork gradually turns into a heartfelt romance built on trust, support, and understanding. Alongside the sports drama, the story also explores deeper themes like personal struggles, past mistakes, pressure, and healing, as both characters learn to face their past and move forward.

This K-drama follows Kim Seon Joo (Park Sung Woong), a brilliant but tough CEO of a tech company called Silver Lining. He suddenly vanishes under mysterious circumstances, and in an unexpected twist, his consciousness ends up trapped inside a smartphone. The story takes a turn when Park In Seong (Chae Jong Hyeop), an unemployed man with dreams of becoming an actor, discovers the phone while hiking. To his shock, the device starts speaking and claims to be the missing CEO. Wanting to return to his normal life and his young daughter, Seon Joo persuades In Seong to take his place as the company’s acting CEO, promising him a generous reward.

Thrown into a world he knows nothing about, In Seong uses his acting skills to survive in the corporate environment. With the help of Jung Se Yeon (Seo Eun Soo), the CEO’s smart and composed secretary, he begins to manage office challenges while secretly trying to uncover the truth behind Seon Joo’s disappearance.

As they dig deeper, they encounter hidden threats, power struggles, and surprising allies. The drama keeps a balance between humor and suspense as the trio works together to solve the mystery, protect the company, and find a way to reunite Seon Joo with his real life, especially for the sake of his daughter waiting for him.

Start watching “Unlock My Boss”:



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“Castaway Diva”

“Castaway Diva” centers on Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin), a talented and determined young girl with a powerful singing voice who dreams of becoming a star. In 2008, while trying to escape her abusive father and reach Seoul for an audition, a tragic accident leaves her stranded on a deserted island. Despite the harsh conditions, she survives alone for 15 years, holding onto her passion for music and the hope of a better future until she is finally rescued in 2023.

Now in her thirties, Mok Ha returns to a world that has completely moved on without her. Everything feels unfamiliar, and adjusting to modern life is not easy. She is taken in by two brothers; Kang Woo Hak (Cha Hak Yeon), a reporter, and Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jong Hyeop), a reserved producer who shares a mysterious past connection with her. With their support and that of their family, Mok Ha slowly begins to rebuild her life, even as she struggles to find her place again.

Her journey takes a meaningful turn when she meets her idol, Yoon Ran Joo (Kim Hyo Jin), a once-famous singer whose career has faded. Their relationship becomes central to the story, as Mok Ha’s unwavering spirit inspires Ran Joo to regain her confidence, while Ran Joo encourages Mok Ha to chase the dream she never gave up on.

At the center of the story is Lee Hong Ju (Kim So Hyun), now working as an animation producer. After a painful breakup in her youth, she has become cautious and no longer believes in love. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Kang Hu Young (Chae Jong Hyeop). Now a successful financial planner who has returned from the United States, Hu Young finds old feelings resurfacing when he sees her.

Complications arise when Hong Ju’s first love, Bang Jun Ho (Yoon Ji On), re-enters her life. His return forces her to face unresolved emotions from the past. Alongside this, her best friend Kim Hye Ji (Kim Da Som), brings lightness and support as Hong Ju navigates these changes. With just eight episodes, the drama keeps things simple and heartfelt, focusing on healing, personal growth, and the possibility of falling in love again.

Start watching “Serendipity’s Embrace”:



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“The Witch’s Diner” follows Jung Jin (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman whose life begins to fall apart after she loses her job, her relationship, and her savings following a failed restaurant venture. At her lowest point, she crosses paths with Jo Hee Ra (Song Ji Hyo), a mysterious woman who turns out to be a witch. Hee Ra takes over Jin’s restaurant and transforms it into a strange diner where customers can have their deepest wishes fulfilled. But nothing comes for free.

Instead of money, Hee Ra demands something personal in return, such as a memory, a physical ability, or even something more abstract. Working at the diner is Lee Gil Yong (Chae Jong Hyeop), a kind-hearted high school student who once had a promising future as an athlete before an injury ended his dreams. He takes up a part-time job there, partly to support Jin and stay close to her.

As Jin becomes more involved in the diner, she begins to witness the true cost of these wishes. While people get what they desire, the consequences are often painful and unexpected. This makes her question whether what they are doing is right, especially as she grows closer to Hee Ra and starts uncovering their deeper connection. Each episode introduces new customers with different desires: love, success, revenge but their stories highlight how shortcuts to happiness can come with serious consequences.

Start watching “The Witch’s Diner”:



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mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.

Currently watching: “Still Shining” and “Bloodhounds 2.”

Looking forward to: “Yumi’s Cells 3” and “Perfect Crown.”