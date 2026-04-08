BTS Remains In Top 5 Of UK's Official Singles And Albums Charts For 2nd Week With 'SWIM' And 'ARIRANG'

BTS’s latest album is enjoying a strong second week in the United Kingdom!

Last week, BTS achieved their highest ranking yet on the Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100) when “SWIM” debuted at No. 2. The group also scored their third No. 1 entry on the Official Albums Chart with “ARIRANG,” which debuted at the top of the chart.

This week, both “ARIRANG” and “SWIM” held steady in the top five of the U.K. charts: “ARIRANG” took No. 4 in its second week on the Official Albums Chart, while “SWIM” dipped to No. 5 on the Official Singles Chart.

Two of BTS’s B-sides from “ARIRANG” also made this week’s Official Singles Chart. “Body to Body” spent its second week on the chart at No. 49, while “NORMAL” entered the chart at No. 74.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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