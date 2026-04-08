April Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from March 4 to April 4.

Yoo Jae Suk continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,853,452. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “trusted,” and “pay.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.37 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun Moo took second place for April with a brand reputation index of 2,589,182.

HaHa came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,571,498, marking a 21.71 percent rise in his score since March.

Kim Jong Kook rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,493,088, marking a 0.24 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Kang Ho Dong rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,290,621, marking a 33.64 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Top Center Photo Credit: Xportsnews