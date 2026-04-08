April Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from March 4 to April 4.

Yoo Jae Suk continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,853,452. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “trusted,” and “pay.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.37 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun Moo took second place for April with a brand reputation index of 2,589,182.

HaHa came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,571,498, marking a 21.71 percent rise in his score since March.

Kim Jong Kook rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,493,088, marking a 0.24 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Kang Ho Dong rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,290,621, marking a 33.64 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Jun Hyun Moo
  3. HaHa
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. Kang Ho Dong
  6. Shin Dong Yup
  7. Lee Soo Ji
  8. Joo Woo Jae
  9. Seo Jang Hoon
  10. Kim Dong Hyun
  11. Ji Suk Jin
  12. Kim Sook
  13. Heo Kyung Hwan
  14. Kim Jong Min
  15. Kim Joon Ho
  16. Tak Jae Hoon
  17. Lee Sang Min
  18. Jang Do Yeon
  19. Lee Soo Geun
  20. Park Myung Soo
  21. Kim Gura
  22. Song Ji Hyo
  23. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  24. Lee Young Ja
  25. Ahn Jung Hwan
  26. Kim Young Chul
  27. Hong Jin Kyung
  28. Lee Kyung Kyu
  29. Jung Joon Ha
  30. Kim Sung Joo

Watch Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Top Center Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Ahn Jung Hwan
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Hong Jin Kyung
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Suk Jin
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Joon Ha
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Young Chul
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Sang Min
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Park Myung Soo
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
XPN
Yoo Jae Suk

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