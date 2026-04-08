WHIB's U.S. Tour Postponed
WHIB’s upcoming U.S. tour “GO UP : Our era” has been postponed.
On April 8 local time, just three weeks before the tour was scheduled to kick off in New York, WHIB’s agency announced that it had been postponed “due to recent rapid changes in the international situation.”
The agency went on to add, “We will provide updates on rescheduled dates and ticket details as soon as they are finalized.”
The full English announcement is as follows:
We first want to express our deepest gratitude to all fans for your unwavering love for WHIB.
The upcoming U.S. Tour, which many have been waiting for, will be postponed due to recent rapid changes in the international situation.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this sudden schedule change and ask for your kind understanding.
We will provide updates on rescheduled dates and ticket details as soon as they are finalized.
We will do our best to return to you in a better environment and with an improved performance.
Thank you.
* Ticket Refunds
Refund procedures will be handled through each ticketing platform. Please check the respective websites for further details.