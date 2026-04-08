WHIB's U.S. Tour Postponed

WHIB’s upcoming U.S. tour “GO UP : Our era” has been postponed.

On April 8 local time, just three weeks before the tour was scheduled to kick off in New York, WHIB’s agency announced that it had been postponed “due to recent rapid changes in the international situation.”

The agency went on to add, “We will provide updates on rescheduled dates and ticket details as soon as they are finalized.”

The full English announcement is as follows: