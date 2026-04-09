Watch: Park Ji Hoon Rises From A Lowly Private To A Legendary Army Cook In 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Teaser

TVING’s upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

The newly released video opens with the awkward Kang Sung Jae, a Republic of Korea Army soldier, finishing basic training and heading to his assigned unit. Instead of fantasies about dedicating himself in service as an ROK Army soldier, reality greets him with seniors who look at him with skeptical, unconvinced eyes.

Before he even has a chance to settle into the unit, one line—“I can cook ramen!”—lands Kang Sung Jae in the role of a cook. The moment he steps into the food storage room, he becomes enveloped in a mysterious energy. As if possessed by the god of cooking, he slices ingredients with knife skills that rival a fine-dining chef and works a wok with fearless confidence, completing mouthwatering dishes that send his fellow soldiers into rapture.

The moment he picks up a knife his eyes gleam like those of a master—a performance that brings a fresh wind of change to Gangrim Outpost as well. Just as Kang Sung Jae says, “Truly heartfelt, delicious food has the power to move people’s hearts,” mealtime is now bringing joy to all the troops.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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