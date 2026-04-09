Comedian Lee Jin Ho Hospitalized After Collapsing From Cerebral Hemorrhage

On April 9, a media outlet reported that Lee Jin Ho has been hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment after suffering an acute cerebral hemorrhage.

In response to the report, Lee Jin Ho’s agency SM C&C released the following official statement:

Hello, this is SM C&C. Lee Jin Ho was hospitalized on the afternoon of April 1 due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage. He is currently regaining consciousness and focusing on treatment. As the artist’s recovery and health are our top priority, we ask for your warm support so that he can devote himself fully to recovering in good health. Thank you.

Born in 1986, Lee Jin Ho made his debut in 2005 as a comedian and was active on tvN’s “Comedy Big League” and JTBC’s “Knowing Bros.” However, after allegations of illegal gambling surfaced in October 2024, he halted all activities. In September 2025, he was again embroiled in controversy after being caught driving under the influence.

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