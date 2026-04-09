Kim Bum Talks Return To Rom-Com Through Honest Yet Considerate Character In “Sold Out On You”

Kim Bum has shared more insights into his character in “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Kim Bum stars as Seo Eric, the executive director of global skincare brand L’Étoile, drawing strong anticipation from fans who have been waiting for his return to the romantic comedy genre. He shared, “I’ve been hearing a lot of recommendations and even playful ‘demands’ from those around me to take on a romantic comedy, and I’m glad to be able to greet viewers through ‘Sold Out on You’ with this opportunity.”

Describing Seo Eric’s key charm as his “honesty,” Kim Bum said, “When I first read the script, I was drawn to how Seo Eric is very honest and proactive about his feelings, yet not immature or selfish—he’s considerate toward others. I also wanted to portray his multifaceted nature as an actor.”

He continued, “Because this change in him stems from Dam Ye Jin, I focused not only on his own emotions but on putting the other person first. Seo Eric’s defining trait is expressing his feelings clearly while remaining gentle, so that the other person doesn’t feel burdened, pressured, or guilty.”

Speaking about co-star Chae Won Bin, he said, “She has a bright energy that lifts the mood on set. Thanks to her, I was able to better bring Seo Eric to life. She also has a wide range of expressive styles, so acting together was both fun and enjoyable.”

Lastly, he shared, “The director, writer, staff, and actors all brought a pure passion to this project. Because it was made by people who perfectly match the story ‘Sold Out on You’ aims to tell, I believe it turned out even better.”

“Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Bum in “Ghost Doctor” on Viki:

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