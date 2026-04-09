Chae Jong Hyeop Confirmed To Star In New Japanese Drama

Actor Chae Jong Hyeop will be appearing in a new Japanese drama “The Rules of Vacation” (working title)!

On April 9, Chae Jong Hyeop’s agency Blitzway Entertainment shared, “Chae Jong Hyeop will be starring in ‘The Rules of Vacation.’”

Chae Jong Hyeop previously won over global fans in the 2024 TBS drama “Eye Love You,” where he played a Korean international student researching endangered animals. His popularity in Japan was so strong that he even earned the nickname “Hyeop-sama.”

Chae Jong Hyeop recently delivered a standout performance in MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which has just wrapped up its run.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Binge-watch “Eye Love You” with subtitles below:

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