Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, And Lee Ki Taek Opens A Senior Dessert Cafe In A Rural Village In New Variety Show

“Bonjour Bakery” (literal title) has unveiled the first stills of its four cast members!

Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert café, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

In the released stills, Kim Hee Ae is ready to greet elderly customers with her signature elegant smile while holding a cup of coffee. As the general manager overseeing the bakery’s overall operations, she is expected to anchor the space with her sincerity and warm interactions.

Cha Seung Won exudes the aura of a master craftsman. Known for his exceptional cooking skills on various variety shows, he transforms into a pâtissier this time. As he ventures into the world of delicate French desserts for the first time, anticipation is building over the flavors—and joy—he will deliver to customers.

Kim Seon Ho adds a gentle charm with his soft-spoken nature and attentive reactions. With a smile as comforting as the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, he is expected to win over customers and infuse the bakery with a bright, heartwarming energy.

Lastly, Lee Ki Taek assists Cha Seung Won while taking charge of desserts. As the youngest member and the kitchen’s lively energy booster, he brings a touch of endearing clumsiness that sparks laughter, while also proving himself reliable when it matters most.

“Bonjour Bakery” will premiere on Coupang Play on May 8 at 4 p.m. KST.

Watch Lee Ki Taek in “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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And Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe” below:

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