Park Ji Hoon, Lee Sang Yi, And More Don Military Uniforms For 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Script Reading

tvN’s upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared a glimpse of its first table read!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

Notably, the cast got into uniform for the drama’s first script reading, which marked the ensemble’s first time gathering in one place. Because the script reading took place on June 25, the date when the Korean War began back in 1950, the table read began with a moment of silence to honor the fallen patriots who gave their lives in battle.

Screenwriter Choi Ryong, who has real-life experience as a former army cook, remarked, “Back when I was still serving in the army as a cook, I never imagined that a day like this would come. Being entrusted with [the script for] ‘The Legend of Kitchen Soldier’ and being able to come all the way here feels very new to me.”

During the ensuing reading, Park Ji Hoon impressed with his performance as the kind and resilient Kang Sung Jae, who finds himself confused and bewildered when supernatural phenomena begin occurring before his eyes.

Yoon Kyung Ho also shone in his role as Master Sergeant Park Jae Young, bringing out the character’s relatable, human charm despite his somewhat obnoxious and swaggering demeanor.

Meanwhile, Han Dong Hee exuded a calm but commanding charisma as First Lieutenant Jo Ye Rin, who stands up against injustice and isn’t afraid to be firm with the powerful, yet gentle with the weak.

Lee Hong Nae flawlessly pulled off the role of Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun, the senior cook at Gangrim Outpost, who is only counting down the days to his discharge and is shamelessly impervious to any complaints about the menu.

Finally, Lee Sang Yi, who will be making a special appearance in the drama, captivated the room with his performance as Company Commander Hwang Seok Ho, a notoriously picky eater with a prickly personality.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Sang Yi’s recent variety show “The Village Barber” here:

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Or watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “My Daughter is a Zombie” below!

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