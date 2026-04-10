Watch: Kang Dong Won, Park Ji Hyun, And Um Tae Goo Tease Comeback Single As Co-Ed Idol Group In New Movie 'Wildsing”

Kang Dong Won, Park Ji Hyun, and Um Tae Goo are transforming into a co-ed group for their upcoming movie!

“Wildsing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of Triangle, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Ahead of its release, the film has dropped teasers for Triangle’s special comeback single “Love is” through the group’s official social media channel.

Kang Dong Won stars as Hyunwoo, the group’s leader and a dance machine known for his signature headspin moves. His red bandana and highlighted hairstyle seen in the poster perfectly capture the essence of 1990s idol fashion.

Park Ji Hyun, who plays the group’s only female member and center Domi, showcases her standout visuals, while Um Tae Goo undergoes a striking transformation into the group’s youngest member Sanggu, a high-energy rapper.

In the teaser, the trio delivers sharp dance breaks set to old-school hip-hop beats. According to film insiders, the actors underwent intensive training in both choreography and rap, comparable to real-life idols, in preparation for their roles. Adding to the lineup, Oh Jung Se plays Sung Gon, a ballad singer who was once overshadowed by Triangle and remained perpetually in second place.

TRIANGLE🔺

SPECIAL COMEBACK SINGLE ALBUM TITLE <Love is> TEASER

선공개 2026.04.21(KST) ALBUM RELEASE

2026.06.03 WED pic.twitter.com/KcouQQo6Dd — 트라이앵글 (@a_triangle_ofc) April 9, 2026

Going beyond typical film promotion, the project will also pre-release the title track “Love is” on May 21.

“Wildsing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Park Ji Hyun in “Hidden Face”:

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Also catch Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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