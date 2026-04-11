'Perfect Crown' Kicks Off On 3rd-Highest Premiere Ratings Of Any MBC Friday-Saturday Drama In History

MBC’s new drama “Perfect Crown” is off to a strong start!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

On April 10, the highly-anticipated new series kicked off on the third-highest premiere ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in MBC history.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Perfect Crown” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.8 percent—more than double the finale rating of 3.1 percent achieved by its predecessor “In Your Radiant Season” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot) last week.

The only MBC Friday-Saturday dramas to premiere to higher ratings to date are “Chief Detective 1958” (which kicked off on a nationwide average of 10.1 percent) and “Knight Flower” (7.9 percent).

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” entered the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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