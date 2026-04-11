'The King's Warden' Overtakes 'Extreme Job' To Become Korea's 2nd Biggest Box Office Hit Of All Time

“The King’s Warden” is officially Korea’s biggest box office hit in over a decade!

On April 11 KST, the Korean Film Council announced that as of that morning, “The King’s Warden” had recorded a total of 16,283,970 moviegoers.

As a result, “The King’s Warden” has now overtaken the beloved 2019 hit “Extreme Job” to become the second most-attended Korean movie of all time.

The only Korean film with a higher number of box-office admissions to date is the 2014 blockbuster “The Admiral: Roaring Currents,” which recorded a total of 17,613,682 moviegoers by the end of its run.

Meanwhile, “The King’s Warden” already became the highest-grossing Korean film of all time last month.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch “The King’s Warden” star Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Yoo Hae Jin’s previous film “Big Deal” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)