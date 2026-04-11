IU Tries To Flirt Her Way Into Byeon Woo Seok's Iron-Clad Heart In 'Perfect Crown'

IU is about to launch a full-scale charm offensive to win Byeon Woo Seok’s heart in “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Perfect Crown,” which earned the third-highest premiere ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in MBC history, Seong Hui Ju was infuriated by her family asking her to marry a man that didn’t meet her standards. After deciding to search for a potential spouse herself, Seong Hui Ju came up with the idea of marrying Grand Prince Ian and elevating her social status in the process. Although it took her a great deal of time and effort to convince the prince to meet with her, the episode ended with Seong Hui Ju finally managing to sit down with him and pop the question.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Seong Hui Ju goes all out trying to get Grand Prince Ian to accept her out-of-the-blue proposal. From public events to his personal schedule, Seong Hui Ju follows the prince everywhere he goes, whether he’s driving, going horseback riding, or watching a movie at the theater.

Seong Hui Ju, who pretends that every encounter is a coincidence, then lays on the charm by shamelessly flirting with him. As she showers him with affection through hand-hearts and intense gazes, Grand Prince Ian is visibly annoyed by her persistent efforts to woo him.

Will the relentless Seong Hui Ju manage to charm her way into Grand Prince Ian’s seemingly impregnable heart? To find out, catch the second episode of “Perfect Crown” on April 11 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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