BTS's 'ARIRANG' Becomes Their 14th Album To Be Certified BRIT Silver In UK

BTS’s latest album has already gone silver in the United Kingdom!

On April 10 local time, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that BTS’s new album “ARIRANG” had received an official silver BRIT certification, making it their 14th album to achieve the feat.

According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, albums are certified silver at 60,000 units sold, while singles are certified silver at 200,000 units sold.

BTS has previously gone silver in the United Kingdom with their albums “Love Yourself: Answer,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Map of the Soul: 7,” “Love Yourself: Her,” “Face Yourself,” “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever,” “You Never Walk Alone,” “WINGS,” “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~,” “Proof,” “BTS, THE BEST,” and “BE.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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