Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Sang Yi, Yoon Kyung Ho, And More Express Excitement For 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' At Script Reading

Upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has released a new behind-the-scenes video!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” released a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading, sharing interviews of the cast members. Regarding his character Master Sergeant Park Jae Young, Yoon Kyung Ho shared, “He’s a fun character who is very humane and also causes a lot of accidents.” Lee Sang Yi remarks that his character Hwang Seok Ho claims to have luxurious food tastes, while Han Dong Hee describes her character Jo Ye Rin as someone who is prickly on the outside but kind on the inside. Lee Hong Nae plays Yoon Dong Hyun who is more interested in bulking up rather than cooking.

The actors also express excitement to wear military uniforms from the script reading, impressing with their passionate energy at the script reading while also taking the time to laugh and showcase the great atmosphere among the cast.

Park Ji Hoon shares, “The senior actors gave me so much energy on set that I get the thought that it’s just me who has to do well.” Yoon Kyung Ho conveys that it already feels like the drama will be really enjoyable, while Lee Sang Yi expresses his wishes for viewers to enjoy the drama.

Check out the video from the script reading below!

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hoon in “At a Distance, Spring is Green” below:

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Also watch Lee Sang Yi in “The Village Barberer” on Viki:

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