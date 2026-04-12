NCT's Taeyong Drops Teasers For Anderson .Paak Collab 'Rock Solid'

NCT’s Taeyong is teaming up with Anderson .Paak for his first post-military release!

On April 13 at midnight KST, Taeyong officially announced that he would be returning with a new single featuring Anderson .Paak next week.

Taeyong’s upcoming single, “Rock Solid” (featuring Anderson .Paak), will drop on April 17 at 1 p.m. KST.

Although nothing has yet been confirmed, Taeyong was previously reported to be preparing for a May comeback with his first full-length solo album after releasing a digital single in April.

Check out all of Taeyong’s new teasers with Anderson .Paak for “Rock Solid” below!