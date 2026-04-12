KickFlip Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'My First Kick'

KickFlip has set a new personal record with their latest release!

Last week, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment made their comeback with their new mini album “My First Kick” and its upbeat title track “Eye-Poppin’” on April 6.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that KickFlip achieved the highest first-week sales of their career with the mini album. In the first week of its release (April 6 to 12), “My First Kick” sold a total of 456,167 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 402,405 copies set by their last mini album “My First Flip” in September.

Congratulations to KickFlip on their new career high!