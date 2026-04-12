Stray Kids Earns New RIAJ Platinum Certification For Streaming In Japan

Stray Kids has gone platinum in Japan with another single!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, Stray Kids earned a platinum certification for their 2022 Korean hit “MANIAC,” which has now surpassed 100 million streams in Japan.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Source (1)