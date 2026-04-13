Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, And Kim Bum Navigate Different Work Lives In New Drama “Sold Out On You” Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new character posters!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The posters feature Matthew Lee, Dam Ye Jin, and Seo Eric (Kim Bum), each shown in their own workplace.

Matthew Lee peeks out from a lush pile of mushrooms, wearing a straw hat inside a greenhouse and offering a gentle smile. His poster hints at the rewarding daily life of a young farmer in a rural village.

In contrast, a bag filled with business cards, an employee ID, and other signs of a busy professional, along with a glimpse of a home shopping studio, suggests the demanding routine of Dam Ye Jin.

In another poster, Seo Eric stands in a space with vintage-style interior design, holding a bottle of cosmetics and projecting the presence of an executive director at a global skincare brand.

Together, the stories of Matthew Lee, Dam Ye Jin, and Seo Eric unfold across very different worlds.

“Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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Also check out Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch”:

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