Stray Kids' 'Do It' Becomes Their 18th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Stray Kids has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On April 13 at approximately 12 p.m. KST, Stray Kids’ music video for “Do It” surpassed 100 million views, meaning that it took approximately four months and 23 days since the music video’s release on November 21, 2025 at 2 p.m. KST.

“Do It” is Stray Kids’ 18th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “God’s Menu,” “MIROH,” “Back Door,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “Hellevator,” “Christmas EveL,” “CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CIRCUS,” “VENOM,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “MEGAVERSE,” “CHEESE,” and “CEREMONY.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Do It” again below!