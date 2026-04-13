Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Action Comedy Drama 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The script reading brought together director Han Dong Hwa—known for his projects including “Shadow Detective,” “Navillera,” and “Squad 38″—and the cast including Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Shin Rok, Lee Hak Joo, Han Ji Eun, Hyun Bong Sik, Kim Sang Ho, Shin Dong Mi, Kim Byung Ok, and Kim Sang Kyung.

First up, Shin Ha Kyun stars as Jung Ho Myung, a former top black agent of the National Intelligence Service. Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, Jung Ho Myung now hides his identity and works as the head chef of a thriving Chinese restaurant on Yeongseon Island, all while secretly pursuing the “item” that ruined his life.

Oh Jung Se plays Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special agent who has lost his memory. Once known as “Bulgae,” the North’s most lethal human weapon, Je Soon ends up stranded on Yeongseon Island after an accident during a mission. As he struggles with identity confusion and an overbearing boss, he begins piecing together his lost memories.

Heo Sung Tae portrays Kang Beom Ryong, a former legendary gangster who is now a convenience store owner. Once the second-in-command of the notorious Hwasang Gang, Beom Ryong heads to Yeongseon Island in pursuit of Ho Myung and the “item,” seeking revenge and planning to restore everything to the way it once was while loyally looking after his imprisoned boss.

In addition, Kim Shin Rok who plays Kang Young Ae encouraged viewers to tune in, saying, “As expected, there are so many incredibly funny actors in this cast—so I’m really looking forward to it, thinking, ‘Won’t it have viewers bursting out laughing?’”

Lee Hak Joo who stars as Ma Gong Bok said he came in with “a firm resolve to have fun with it,” and Han Ji Eun who plays Park Mi Kyung likewise raised anticipation even further by commenting, “The script is so fun, with so many cheerful, delightful moments.”

Check out more photos of the cast below!

Also watch the full clip from the script reading:

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 as the follow-up to “Perfect Crown.”

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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Or watch Oh Jung Se in “Hi-Five” with subtitles on Viki:

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