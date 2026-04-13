Leeteuk And Heechul Confirmed To Debut In New Unit SUPER JUNIOR-83z + Announce Stops For 2026 Fan-Con Tour '1983'

SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk and Heechul will be debuting as an official unit and going on a fan-con tour!

On April 13, Leeteuk and Heechul confirmed that they will be debuting in the new unit SUPER JUNIOR-83z in July as same-aged members born in the year 1983.

Along with the unit announcement, SUPER JUNIOR-83z revealed the stops for their 2026 fan-con tour “1983.” After kicking off the tour in Seoul on July 25 and 26, SUPER JUNIOR-83z will visit Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Kaohsiung, Singapore, and Taipei.

Check out the dates and venues below!

Is SUPER JUNIOR-83z coming to a location near you? While waiting, check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Heechul on “Ask Us Anything” below:

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